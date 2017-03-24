March 24, 2017: Announcements For July

Beat the heat with some cool new releases coming in summer 2017! July brings a new look to the land of Oz, and a horde of zombie-themed releases to satisfy any appetite . . . for brains!

Backstab your way to the Emerald City!

Adventure with the Scarecrow and the Tin Woodsman! Brave the Poppy Fields or the Deadly Desert! Fight against a Wicked Witch or King Krewl! Visit the Emerald City and talk with Dorothy, Ozma, or the Cowardly Lion! Play a Professor, Royalty, Soldier . . . or even a Wizard! And be adorable while doing it!

Just when you thought the art in Munchkin Oz couldn't get cuter, Katie Cook takes a spin on the Yellow Brick Road from the books of L. Frank Baum!

Resurrect Munchkin Zombies with new cards and pawns!

Shuffle and shamble your way to victory with 112 more cards for Munchkin Zombies. Wield your Trained . . . [more]