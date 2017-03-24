|
March 24, 2017: Announcements For July
Beat the heat with some cool new releases coming in summer 2017! July brings a new look to the land of Oz, and a horde of zombie-themed releases to satisfy any appetite . . . for brains!
Munchkin Oz Guest Artist Edition
Backstab your way to the Emerald City!
Adventure with the Scarecrow and the Tin Woodsman! Brave the Poppy Fields or the Deadly Desert! Fight against a Wicked Witch or King Krewl! Visit the Emerald City and talk with Dorothy, Ozma, or the Cowardly Lion! Play a Professor, Royalty, Soldier . . . or even a Wizard! And be adorable while doing it!
Just when you thought the art in Munchkin Oz couldn't get cuter, Katie Cook takes a spin on the Yellow Brick Road from the books of L. Frank Baum!
Munchkin Zombies: Armed and Dangerous
Resurrect Munchkin Zombies with new cards and pawns!
Shuffle and shamble your way to victory with 112 more cards for Munchkin Zombies. Wield your Trained . . . [more]
Now Ogre players can get the original Ogre Scenario Book 1, updated and revised to work with Ogre Sixth Edition and Ogre Designer's Edition.
In "Hammer & Anvil," an Ogre stumbles into a trap . . . now, can the trap survive what it's caught? In "Run for the Border," an Ogre tries to defect to the other side. Plus five others!
Get it on Warehouse 23 today!
