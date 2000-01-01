Pyramid has received ten Origins Award nominations for Best Professional Game Magazine (in 1993 and in 1995 through 2003). Pyramid won Origins Awards for Best Professional Game Magazine of 2000, Gamers Choice: Electronic Product for 2003, and Best Nonfiction Publication of 2004.
Pyramid is the monthly PDF magazine for serious gamers, created by serious gamers. Each month, Pyramid delivers articles about a specific theme, from modern-day superheroes to post-apocalyptic gaming to magic on the battlefield. Most of Pyramid's articles are either generic, suitable for your game system of choice, or designed for GURPS, one of the best choices for serious gamers for over 20 years. We also feature humor, ready-to-print props and tools, and other diversions; we may be serious but we're fun, too.
Subscriptions to Pyramid are available in three-month, six-month, and twelve-month flavors. You can buy downloadable back issues of the original Pyramid volume from the 1990s, either individually or as a bundle of all 30 issues.
Each issue of the new Pyramid is devoted to one of three general themes: past, present, and future. The most recent issue of Pyramid for each theme is:
Fantasy/Historical
Pyramid #3/99:
Death and Beyond
(January 2017)
See a sample!
Modern
Pyramid #3/101:
Humor
(March 2017)
See a sample!
SF/Futuristic
Pyramid #3/100:
Pyramid Secrets
(February 2017)
See a sample!
